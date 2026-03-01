France seeks Hormuz escort mission as tensions rattle shipping

French President Emmanuel Macron said France wants to launch a military escort operation for commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as conditions allow, describing the proposed effort as strictly defensive.

Speaking at a military base in Cyprus, Macron said the plan could involve both European and non-European countries, but noted that such a mission cannot begin while active fighting continues in the region.

The remarks came as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which around 20% of the world’s crude oil passes each day. The situation has contributed to a recent surge in oil prices.

Macron said he had discussed the idea with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. His visit to Cyprus followed drone attacks on the island last week after U.S. - Israeli strikes on Iran deepened regional instability.

He also said France had taken steps to support Cyprus, including sending air defense systems and deploying its aircraft carrier to the broader region. Macron said Paris aims to maintain a defensive posture alongside countries facing attacks from Iran while also supporting efforts to reduce tensions.

Christodoulides said Cyprus would not take part in military operations and would instead concentrate on humanitarian efforts. Mitsotakis, for his part, said freedom of navigation was under pressure and warned that Europe should also be prepared for other asymmetric threats, including large migration flows.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the nation’s new supreme leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei.