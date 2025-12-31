France plans to ban social media for children under 15

The bill prohibits online platforms from "providing a social networking service to a minor under 15."

The document cites extensive scientific literature highlighting the risks associated with excessive use of digital screens by adolescents, including exposure to inappropriate content, online harassment, and sleep disturbances.

President Emmanuel Macron had anticipated in recent months the intention to start the parliamentary debate starting from January 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is likely to introduce an under-16 social media ban.