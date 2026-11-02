The measure was approved on October 30 as part of discussions on France's 2027 budget. It introduces a tax on companies that produce and distribute digital content, including streaming services, social media platforms and video game distributors.

Under the proposal, companies would pay €0.055 for every gigabyte of data transmitted to their users in France. Internet providers would measure the traffic and report the figures to the tax authorities. The tax would apply to content providers, rather than internet subscribers or telecommunications operators.

The potential impact on gamers was highlighted by MP Denis Masséglia during a parliamentary debate. He estimated that downloading GTA VI would generate €11.55 in tax, while downloading League of Legends would cost €0.55 and World of Warcraft: Forever €3.30.

The proposed tax would also have limits. It could not exceed 15% of a company's revenue in France or 2% of its total revenue.

The amendment, introduced by Socialist MP Laurent Lhardit, aims to make major international technology companies contribute more to French public finances. Its supporters also argue that the measure could encourage companies to reduce data consumption through better compression and more efficient digital services.

However, the proposal has not yet become law. Its approval by the National Assembly is one stage of the 2027 budget process, and the measure could still be amended or removed during further parliamentary consideration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. Army unit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, were offering soldiers time off timed to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI if they reenlist.