France dispatches aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to Mediterranean

In a televised address tonight, he said urgent measures must be taken in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the threat to the Suez Canal and shipping lanes in the Red Sea, as the conflict expands.

"We have economic interests that must be protected, as oil, gas, and international trade are heavily affected by this war," he added.

Macron pointed out that France has sent a frigate to Cyprus and has intercepted drones over the skies of its Gulf allies, with Rafale aircraft among the assets used, adding "We have defense agreements linking us with Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates".

He explained that France is assisting its citizens wishing to leave the region, and that two flights are scheduled to arrive in Paris this evening, stating that security measures have been reinforced at certain locations in France.

Macron said Iran itself bears primary responsibility for the US-Israeli action, but he recalled that the United States and Israel decided to carry out military operations, and they executed them outside the scope of international law, which is something France cannot endorse.