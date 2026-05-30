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    Four tick-borne encephalitis cases recorded in Akmola region

    09:21, 30 May 2026

    Since the start of the epidemic season, more than 500 people suffered tick bites in Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency cites the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

    Four tick-borne encephalitis cases recorded in Akmola region
    Photo credit: Medical Center of

    532 tick bite cases were registered in the region, including 144 among children under 14.

    425 people received preventive immunoglobulin treatment; 107 did not, due to late medical visits, contraindications, refusal, or bites in non-endemic areas.

    The highest number of bites was reported in Kokshetau up to 155, 149 in Burabay district, and 85 in Sandyktau district.

    Four confirmed cases of tick-borne encephalitis were detected in the region.

    A 17-year-old student from Sandyktau district is in intensive care with a severe condition after removing a tick himself and not seeking medical help promptly.

    Sandyktau district is considered endemic for tick-borne encephalitis. Annual anti-tick treatments are carried out by sanitary services.

    The region has supplies of immunoglobulin for emergency post-bite treatment and vaccines for at-risk groups.

    Healthcare Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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