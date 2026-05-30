Four tick-borne encephalitis cases recorded in Akmola region

532 tick bite cases were registered in the region, including 144 among children under 14.

425 people received preventive immunoglobulin treatment; 107 did not, due to late medical visits, contraindications, refusal, or bites in non-endemic areas.

The highest number of bites was reported in Kokshetau up to 155, 149 in Burabay district, and 85 in Sandyktau district.

Four confirmed cases of tick-borne encephalitis were detected in the region.

A 17-year-old student from Sandyktau district is in intensive care with a severe condition after removing a tick himself and not seeking medical help promptly.

Sandyktau district is considered endemic for tick-borne encephalitis. Annual anti-tick treatments are carried out by sanitary services.

The region has supplies of immunoglobulin for emergency post-bite treatment and vaccines for at-risk groups.