Four killed in head-on collision in Abai region

The accident occurred at around 15:30 on the 35th kilometer of the road, involving a Chevrolet Nexia and a Kia Rio.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Chevrolet Nexia attempted to overtake a Gazelle van ahead. The car moved into the oncoming lane and collided head‑on with the Kia Rio.

“As a result of the collision, the drivers and passengers of both vehicles died at the scene from their injuries,” Abai region’s police department said.

According to updated information, four people were killed in the accident

The circumstances and causes are being investigated.

Earlier, it was reported that a head-on collision between a minibus and a semi-truck early Wednesday morning has left 23 people dead and five others injured in Brazil.