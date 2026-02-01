Formula 1® stc S. Arabian Grand Prix named ‘Event Spectacle’ at 2025 Promoter Awards
The Formula 1® stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been named "Event Spectacle" at the 2025 Formula 1® Promoter Awards in London, recognizing the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for delivering the most distinctive entertainment and interactive fan experiences, seamlessly blending high-speed racing with world-class off-track programming, SPA reports.
Since its 2021 debut, the Jeddah circuit—the fastest street track in the world—has become a cornerstone of the F1 calendar. With average speeds of 252 km/h and drivers at full throttle for 79% of the lap, the race provides a unique spectacle of speed and live international entertainment.
Looking ahead, the 2026 season promises to be a historic milestone for the Kingdom, featuring defending champion Lando Norris facing off against Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri alongside the highly anticipated debut of Audi and the addition of Cadillac as the 11th team.
This pivotal year will also usher in a technical revolution with all-new car designs engineered for closer racing, while empowering the next generation of female motorsport athletes through the return of the F1 Academy.