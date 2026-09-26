Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell takes pole as Antonelli crashes out

Russell set the fastest qualifying time of 1:42.526, beating Leclerc by 0.837 seconds. Piastri was just 0.001 seconds behind Leclerc in third, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and McLaren’s Lando Norris completed the top five.

Russell was the only Mercedes driver to reach the final qualifying session after his teammate Kimi Antonelli crashed into the wall at Turn 1 in Q1 and was unable to continue qualifying.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Qazinform

Norris locked up on his final lap and qualified fifth, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Astana time on Saturday, September 26.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that George Russell topped the opening practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc completing the top three.