Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer

Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after doctors discovered a prostate nodule, his office said in a statement released on Sunday.

The former president was taken in for examination after experiencing “increasing urinary symptoms”, the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” his office said.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden's age and health were key concerns among US voters during his time as president, and ultimately torpedoed his bid for a second term.

