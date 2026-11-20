According to a November 19 statement from the nonprofit watchdog Campaign for Accountability (CfA), the investigation follows a complaint filed by the organization on October 14.

The complaint alleges that Zacharia repeatedly described herself as an attorney during television appearances, although publicly available licensing records showed no evidence that she had been admitted to practice law in California or any other US state.

In a letter received by CfA on November 19, the State Bar confirmed that the complaint had been referred for further investigation and was being assigned to an investigator and legal advisor. The organization will be informed of the outcome.

CfA Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith welcomed the decision, accusing Zacharia of presenting herself as having professional qualifications she did not possess.

“We’re pleased the California Bar is taking this matter seriously and investigating,” Kuppersmith said.

Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University's law school in 2011. However, holding a law degree does not automatically qualify someone to practice law in the United States.

According to CfA's original complaint, Zacharia appeared on Fox News at least 18 times since March 2025 with on-screen descriptions identifying her as a lawyer.

The watchdog also questioned her previous role as general counsel for the California-based nonprofit Fix California.

Under California law, falsely presenting oneself as authorized to practice law can constitute a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no final findings have been announced.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump had urged Katie Zacharia to reconsider her role as White House press secretary amid growing questions about her legal credentials. Zacharia defended herself, saying Trump had appointed her to represent him before the press, not to serve as White House counsel.