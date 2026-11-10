Foreigners to obtain IIN online within one working day in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a pilot project allowing foreign nationals to apply for or update their IINs online.

Under Order No. 825, issued by the Minister of Internal Affairs on November 2, 2026, the service will be available through the QazETA mobile app, using the MAQ digital migration services platform. Applicants must be physically present in Kazakhstan to use the service.

To register, users will need to consent to the collection and processing of their personal data, photograph their identity document using a mobile device, and complete biometric identity verification.

Once registered, applicants can select the service for obtaining or updating an IIN. The system will then verify their entry into Kazakhstan, after which they must confirm their location, undergo an additional identity check, and review their automatically filled-in personal details. They will also need to provide their place of birth, contact information, and nationality.

The application will then be sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where an authorized officer will review the documents, verify the information provided, and check for any duplicate IINs.

Applications will be processed within one working day, excluding the day of submission.

Users will be able to track the status of their applications and access their IIN information directly through the QazETA app. They can also download a registration certificate in PDF format, if available.

Applications may be rejected if the applicant does not meet the required criteria or if the submitted documents or information are found to be inaccurate.

The pilot project will remain in effect for one year after the order comes into force, which will happen on the date of its first official publication.

Earlier this summer, Kazakhstan's Minister of Internal Affairs announced plans to introduce the QazETA mobile app, allowing foreign nationals to access migration services digitally.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the European Union completed expert-level negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements.