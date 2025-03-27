Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors

According to the data, out of the 13,584 foreign citizens, 569 individuals fall into the first category, holding managerial positions. “2,514 permits for heads of structural divisions (second category). The bulk of the attracted foreign labor force belongs to the third (specialists) and fourth (skilled workers) categories—4,711 and 1,010 people, respectively. Also, 1,217 people are attracted for seasonal work, and 3,563 people are part of a corporate transfer,” the ministry reports.

A total of 1,744 employers in Kazakhstan use foreign labor, but 96.5% of employees at these enterprises are citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The main countries from which labor migrants arrive are China (4,945 people), India (1,169), Türkiye (1,165), and Uzbekistan (1,056).

“By type of economic activity, the largest number works in the following areas: construction—5,052 people, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries—1,296 people, manufacturing—1,281 people, mining and quarrying—1,263 people, and administrative and support services—975 people,” the report says.

Earlier, it was reported that over 7 million people are employed as wage workers in Kazakhstan.