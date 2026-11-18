Foreign visitors to Japan hit monthly record of 3.91 mil. in Oct.
14:38, 18 November 2026
The number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier to about 3.91 million, setting a monthly record, government estimates showed Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
Arrivals from Asian nations except China, as well as from Europe and North America, remained strong, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
As written before, the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March rose 3.5 pct from a year earlier to 3,618,900, marking a record high for the month.