Foreign tourists to S. Korea expected to top 20 mln this year: report

According to the report compiled by Hyundai Research Institute, the number of foreigners who visit the country is estimated to top 20 million this year, which would mark a sharp rise from last year's estimated 16.37 million.

The report also said the country is expected to reap US$20.2 billion from their spending here.

The estimated income from foreign travelers accounts for 2.5 percent of last year's domestic spending, the report said.

