    Foreign tourists to S. Korea expected to top 20 mln this year: report

    08:20, 26 June 2025

    The number of foreigners who travel to South Korea is expected to top the 20-million mark this year, boosting domestic demand, a report said Thursday, Yonhap reports. 

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    According to the report compiled by Hyundai Research Institute, the number of foreigners who visit the country is estimated to top 20 million this year, which would mark a sharp rise from last year's estimated 16.37 million.

    The report also said the country is expected to reap US$20.2 billion from their spending here.

    The estimated income from foreign travelers accounts for 2.5 percent of last year's domestic spending, the report said.

    As reported previously, the number of babies born in South Korea rose at the fastest pace in 34 years in April from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, driven by a rise in marriages and demographic changes. 

