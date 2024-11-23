FM Nurtleu invites Croatian companies to develop trade and investment partnership with Kazakhstan

The meeting took place in continuation of the bilateral negotiations between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Head of the Croatian Government held on the margins of the COP29 in Baku.

The sides discussed further steps of strengthening political dialogue and expanding business ties between the two countries.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Murat Nurtleu briefed the Croatian side about the institutional political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, initiated by President Tokayev, emhasizing the contribution of these measures to the creation of an environment conducive to opening and doing business in Kazakhstan.

Minister Nurtleu invited Croatian companies to establish and develop trade and investment partnership with Kazakhstan, noting such promising areas as energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture, information technology, education, and tourism.

In this context, the parties agreed that the work of the Kazakh-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Council, the next meetings of which are scheduled for 2025 in Astana, should contribute to building business ties.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In turn, Prime Minister Plenković confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen political dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership between Astana and Zagreb, based on trust and mutual support.

Following the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to continue constructive interaction between the two countries, including by organizing and holding high-level visits.