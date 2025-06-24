Foreign Minister Nurtleu receives Indian Ambassador Nagendra Prasad

Minister Nurtleu highly appreciated the level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, noting Astana’s desire to further develop bilateral relations in all aspects.

He emphasized the significance of the outcomes of his recent visit to New Delhi and participation in the ministerial meeting of the Central Asia – India Dialogue, where the mutual intention to continue deepening cooperation and implementation of joint initiatives was confirmed.

In turn, Ambassador Prasad expressed sincere gratitude for the support provided during his stay and assured of India’s readiness to build up a constructive dialog with Kazakhstan on the basis of mutual respect and trust.

Earlier, Minister Nurtleu held a meeting with Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Qatari company Thirty-Five Investment Holding, and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Qatar.