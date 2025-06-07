Foreign Minister Nurtleu participates in Ministerial Meeting of Central Asia – India Dialogue

The meeting focused on main areas of partnership between the Central Asian countries and the Republic of India, covering such fields as transport and logistics, regional cooperation, counter-terrorism, and the development of advanced technologies.

In his remarks, Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of strengthening the multilateral CA-India format, highlighting the need to further expand cooperation in key areas to ensure regional stability.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kazakh Foreign Minister underscored the importance of transport connectivity for the sustainable economic growth of the countries. Kazakhstan is actively developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which enables safe and efficient cargo transportation from Asia to Europe. The Minister invited Indian companies to participate in the implementation of major projects aimed at further expanding the route’s capacity.

“Central Asia is becoming an important logistics hub capable of connecting Asia and Europe through Kazakhstan,” stated Minister Nurtleu.

The participants emphasized the importance of joint responses to current challenges and threats, discussing ways to address environmental issues in the region, prevent transnational threats, and strengthen cultural exchange.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of joint projects in the Central Asian region, and priority areas of the CA-India Dialogue were outlined.

The Kazakh side called for the enhancement of institutional mechanisms within this format, the diversification of interregional trade, the development of transit routes and green energy, as well as the intensification of joint efforts in promising areas such as financial technologies, digitalization, and the IT industry.

At the conclusion of the forum, the foreign ministers adopted a Joint Statement reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening multilateral cooperation within the Central Asia – India format.

Earlier, Minister Nurtleu participated in the meeting of the Central Asia – India Business Council.