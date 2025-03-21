Foreign leaders extend Nauryz Meiramy greetings to Kazakhstan

In his congratulatory telegram, the President of Russia said Kazakhstan-Russia relations develop in the spirit of strategic partnership. He expressed confidence thanks to joint efforts the countries will further build up mutually beneficial ties for the sake of the two friendly nations.

President of China Xi Jinping noted that Nauryz symbolizes the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature and the Kazakh people’s striving for well-being, unity and prosperity.

In his telegram, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, congratulated the Head of State people of Kazakhstan on the holiday of peace and universal renewal, Nauryz.

President of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his letter underlined that centuries-long traditions of Nauryz remind of the importance of peace, fraternity and accord.

Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran, heads of international organizations and other officials their congratulations to the Head of State.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.