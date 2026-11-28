THE PITCH investment program ran from November 22 to 27, organized by the Creative Industries Development Fund of Kazakhstan with support from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The event brought together 70 creative teams and 83 investors, including representatives from Türkiye, South Korea, and Singapore.

Kazakh entrepreneurs presented projects across film, animation, music, theater, fashion, design, book publishing, education, and digital technologies.

Following presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors, participants reached 20 preliminary funding agreements for creative projects totaling $2.69 million (1.2 billion tenge).

According to the ministry, the fund will focus on supporting ongoing negotiations, helping finalize investment deals, scaling local projects, and promoting them in international markets.

As Qazinform previously reported, at the opening ceremony of the Astana AI Film Festival in early October, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the new capabilities of artificial intelligence open broad horizons for developing young people's potential