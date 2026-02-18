Foreign holdings of S. Korean stocks nearly double in 2025: data

Foreigners held a total of 1,326.8 trillion won (US$918.3 billion) worth of stocks listed in the local market as of end-December, according to the data from the Financial Securities Service (FSS).

The figure marks a 96.9 percent spike from the 673.7 trillion won tallied at end-2024, according to the data.

Such an increase, however, comes largely from a sharp rise in the value of local shares, with the country's total market capitalization surging over 77 percent to 3,478 trillion won from 1,963 trillion won over the one-year period.

Offshore investors net sold 9.2 trillion won of local shares last year, according to the data.

By country, investors from the United States held the largest share of local securities, at 546 trillion won. The figure more than doubled from 272 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data.

Trailing behind were investors from Britain and Singapore, holding 144 trillion won and 88 trillion won, respectively.

British investors were the most frequent traders of local stocks, with their transactions totaling 1,031 trillion won over the one-year period. They accounted for 46.2 percent of all trades made by offshore investors in South Korea, according to the data.

Earlier, it was reported South Korean local investors are borrowing a large amount in loans to buy local stocks as the country's stock market continues to outperform most, if not all, of its global peers, according to market data released last Saturday.