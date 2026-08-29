Foreign-currency assets of Kazakhstan's National Fund rise to $65.5 billion

The National Bank’s Board approved a report on the results of the trust management of the National Fund for the second quarter of 2026 and reviewed developments in the country’s money and foreign exchange markets.

The fund generated returns of 2.92 billion US dollars during the reporting period. According to the National Bank, the results were supported by easing geopolitical tensions, growth in the technology sector, a recovery in global equity markets and moderate growth in global bond markets.

At the same time, lower commodity prices, including oil and gold, affected the fund’s performance.

The National Bank’s Board also approved amendments to Kazakhstan’s rules governing foreign exchange operations. The changes are aimed at improving procedures for legal entities purchasing non-cash foreign currency.

Further amendments were made to several National Bank regulations to bring them into line with provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, the Digital Code and other legislation.

Kazakhstan’s National Fund assets are projected to increase to 70.6 billion US dollars by 2029. The forecast was previously announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin at a government meeting.