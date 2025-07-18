Football: Japan considering multi-nation bid for 2046 World Cup

It is expected to be a multi-nation bid in cooperation with other East Asian countries such as South Korea and China as well as Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia.

Japan have staged the World Cup once, co-hosting the 2002 tournament with South Korea.

In 2005, the JFA declared its target of hosting the World Cup again by 2050 as well as winning the trophy by that time.

The next World Cup in 2026 will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 2030 tournament will be played in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one match each taking place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to commemorate 100 years since the first World Cup.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup.