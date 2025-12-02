EN
    Foggy, windy conditions forecast across Kazakhstan Dec 2

    01:20, 2 December 2025

    On December 2, Kazakhstan’s north, northwest, and central parts will brace for light precipitation (rain and snow) and icy road conditions, due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Weather
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Mangystau region will see rainy weather, with heavy rain expected in the region’s west in the daytime.

    Other regions will enjoy weather without precipitation, due to the impact of an anticyclone, the met service says.

    Fog will spread countrywide, and intense wind will hit southeastern and eastern parts.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
