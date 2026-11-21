Southern areas are expected to see rain and thunderstorms.

Fog and ice are expected overnight and in the morning in Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions, as well as in several major cities, including Semey, Kokshetau, Astana, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk.

Strong winds are expected in a number of regions. In Almaty region, southeast winds could strengthen to 15-20 meters per second, with gusts reaching 25 m/s at times. Gusts of 15-20 m/s are also forecast in parts of Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Turkistan regions.

The Alakol Lakes area in Zhetysu region is expected to experience southeast winds with gusts of 17-22 m/s.

In Kostanay region, rain and snow are forecast in western and northern districts during the day, accompanied by icy conditions. Fog and ice are also expected overnight and in the morning across much of the region.

South of Kazakhstan is likely to face the most unsettled weather. Rain, thunderstorms and fog are forecast in western, southern and mountainous areas of Turkistan region. Shymkent is also expected to see rain and thunderstorms during the day, accompanied by strong southerly winds.

Meanwhile, fog is forecast in parts of East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

Authorities advise residents and travelers to exercise caution due to deteriorating weather conditions, especially in areas affected by fog, ice and strong winds.