Fog, snow and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan Wed

Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions, as well as the city of Astana are forecast to wake up to foggy streets.

Ice-slick is forecast to form on roads in Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Heavy snowfall is predicted to batter Ulytau region with fog and ice-slick expected locally.

Mountainous districts in Zhambyl region are forecast to brace for heavy snow and rain, ice-slick.

Ground blizzards are set to roll through North Kazakhstan. Fog, heavy snowfall, ice-slick and wild wind are in store for the region. Rain and snow, ice-slick and fog are also set to grip Turkistan region.

Earlier met service predicted foggy weather across Kazakhstan on November 19.