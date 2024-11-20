Fog, snow and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan Wed
Most of Kazakhstan is set to face fog and ice-slick on roads today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions, as well as the city of Astana are forecast to wake up to foggy streets.
Ice-slick is forecast to form on roads in Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.
Heavy snowfall is predicted to batter Ulytau region with fog and ice-slick expected locally.
Mountainous districts in Zhambyl region are forecast to brace for heavy snow and rain, ice-slick.
Ground blizzards are set to roll through North Kazakhstan. Fog, heavy snowfall, ice-slick and wild wind are in store for the region. Rain and snow, ice-slick and fog are also set to grip Turkistan region.
Earlier met service predicted foggy weather across Kazakhstan on November 19.