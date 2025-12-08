Fog, ice-slick and snow to batter most of Kazakhstan

Snow, snowstorms, and ice-slick are in store for Astana today.

Fog is expected to blanket Abai, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan region.

Ice-slick is forecast to grip Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

Heavy snow is reported to batter Almaty region’s mountainous areas, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan regions.

Karaganda, Pavlodar and Ulytau regions are also to brace for snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick.