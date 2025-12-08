EN
    Fog, ice-slick and snow to batter most of Kazakhstan

    07:10, 8 December 2025

    Most of Kazakhstan is set to brace for fog, ice-slick, snow and rain on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Snow, snowstorms, and ice-slick are in store for Astana today.

    Fog is expected to blanket Abai, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan region.

    Ice-slick is forecast to grip Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

    Heavy snow is reported to batter Almaty region’s mountainous areas, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan regions.

    Karaganda, Pavlodar and Ulytau regions are also to brace for snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick.

    Black ice Weather in Kazakhstan rains snow Blizzard
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
