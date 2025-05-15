Fog expected across north of Kazakhstan on Thursday

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in the western and northern parts of Kazakhstan, brining rains with thunderstorms, due to the southern cyclone and associated fronts. The country’s south, southeast and center are to expect no precipitation. Fog is to coat the north of the country in the nighttime and morning.

High fire risk is issued for Mangistau, Karaganda, Ulytau, north, west, south, center of Zhetysu, west, north of Abay, north, southeast of Zhambyl, south, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, east of Atyrau, Aktobe, west, south, east of Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, south, east and center of Akmola regions.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, northeast of Mangistau, center of Ulytau, west, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, southeast of Aktobe, northwest, east of Zhetysu, northwest, center, south of Abay, north of Almaty regions are to face extreme fire danger.

Extreme heatwave pushing temperatures to 35-38C is set to scorch Almaty, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, south of Abay, west of Akmola, and south of Kostanay regions in the daytime. An excessive heat warning with the mercury crossing 40-43C is in place for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, west and mountainous areas of Turkistan regions as well.

The south of Ulytau and Karaganda regions is on high alert as an intense heat wave looms the regions, with temperatures expected to spike to a blistering 40C in the daytime.