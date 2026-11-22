Fog is expected during the night and early morning hours in Astana.

Adverse weather conditions are also forecast for Atyrau, Abai, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions.

Forecasters warn of widespread fog and icy conditions in several areas, while rain and snow are expected in some regions. Mangystau region may experience heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Turkistan region.

Strong winds with gusts reaching 15–20 meters per second are forecast in parts of Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Mangistau regions.

Authorities advise all to take precautions, monitor weather updates, and exercise caution on roads due to reduced visibility and slippery conditions.