    Fog and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:10, 19 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather alert for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pixabay

    Thunderstorms and hail are expected today in Karaganda region. Fog is forecast to blanket the north, east of the region.

    Thunderstorms are set to hit Almaty, Abai, Zhambyl, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    Heavy rains, hail and squalls are reported to batter Pavlodar region on Friday.

    High winds are to sweep through Zhetysu region.

    Fog is also expected in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning and at night.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
