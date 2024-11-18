EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Fog and rough wind in store for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    12:16, 18 November 2024

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on October 19-21, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    fog
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Another northwestern cyclone is set to shift towards Kazakhstan bringing rain and snow, ice-slick and blizzards to the country’s north over the next three days. On November 21 a vast anticyclone will bring weather without precipitation to the west and northwest of Kazakhstan.

    Regions are also forecast to brace for fog and rough wind.

    No sharp decline in air temperature is expected.

    According to the statement released by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, most regions of the country will wake up to weather with no precipitation on November 17. 

    Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan snow wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All