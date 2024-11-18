Fog and rough wind in store for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

Another northwestern cyclone is set to shift towards Kazakhstan bringing rain and snow, ice-slick and blizzards to the country’s north over the next three days. On November 21 a vast anticyclone will bring weather without precipitation to the west and northwest of Kazakhstan.

Regions are also forecast to brace for fog and rough wind.

No sharp decline in air temperature is expected.

According to the statement released by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, most regions of the country will wake up to weather with no precipitation on November 17.