    Fog and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:12, 13 October 2025

    A storm alert was issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on October 13, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Fog and ice-slick are forecast for Karaganda region, while the extremely high fire threat remains in Ulytau region.

    High wind is reported to sweep through the Turkistan region’s mountainous areas. The extreme high fire threat remains locally.

    Fog is expected to blanket Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty, Akmola, Abai, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice-slick is expected for form on the roads in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in West Kazakhstan.

