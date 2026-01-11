Fog and ice forecast across Kazakhstan on January 11

On January 11, icy conditions are expected in Astana during the daytime.

Fog and icy conditions are forecast in the northern, western, and southern parts of the Atyrau region.

Daytime icing is expected in the western, northern, and southern areas of the Akmola region, while fog is forecast in the western, northern, and eastern parts.

In the Aktobe region, icy conditions are expected at night, with daytime icing in the northern and eastern areas. Fog is forecast across the northern, eastern, and central parts of the region.

Fog is expected in the southern part of the Abai region. Southeasterly and southerly winds in the western, northern, and central areas will reach 15–20 m/s, with gusts of up to 23 m/s.

Fog is also forecast in the southern part of the East Kazakhstan region. Winds from the east and southeast in the northern and southeastern areas will reach 15–20 m/s.

On the night and morning of January 11, intermittent fog is expected in the eastern, central, and mountainous areas of the Zhetysu Region. Northeasterly winds in the Alakol Lakes area will reach 15–20 m/s, with gusts at times up to 23–28 m/s.

On January 11, snow and drifting snow are expected at night in the eastern part of the West Kazakhstan region. Fog and icy conditions are forecast in the northern, southern, and eastern areas.

During the daytime, icy conditions are expected in the western and northern parts of the Karaganda region, while fog is forecast in the northern and eastern areas. Southerly to southwesterly winds will reach 15–20 m/s in the western, northern, and eastern parts of the region.

Heavy snow is anticipated during the day in the northern and eastern parts of the Kostanay region. At night, snow, drifting snow, and icy conditions are forecast in the western and northern areas, while during the day precipitation (rain and snow), drifting snow, and icy conditions are expected. Fog is forecast in the western and northern parts. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly, reaching 15–20 m/s in the northern and eastern areas.

At night, icy conditions are expected in the northern and central parts of the Kyzylorda region, continuing into the daytime. Fog is forecast in the northern and central areas. Daytime southeasterly winds will reach 15–20 m/s in the eastern and central parts.

At night, icy conditions are expected in the western and southern parts of the Mangistau region. Fog is forecast in the western, northern, and central areas.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in the northern, eastern, and western parts of the Pavlodar region.

During the daytime, snow, drifting snow, and icy conditions are expected in the western and southern parts of the North Kazakhstan region. Fog is likely in the western and southern areas.

Fog is set to affect the western, northern, and mountainous areas of the Turkistan region. Southwesterly winds in mountainous areas will reach 15–20 m/s, with gusts of up to 23 m/s.

During the daytime, icy conditions are expected in the western, northern, and central parts of the Ulytau region, while fog is forecast in the northern and eastern areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to southwesterly, with gusts reaching 15–20 m/s in the eastern part of the region.