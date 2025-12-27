Fog and black ice to grip 17 regions of Kazakhstan

Fog at night and icy roads are in store for Almaty and Konaev, while Almaty region is expected to brace for fog, icy roads, and wind gusts up to 18 m/s.

Fog and high wind gusting 15–20 m/s are forecast to batter Akmola region.

Snow, ground blizzards, fog, ice and wind gusts 15–20 m/s are to grip Turkistan region.

Fog and ice are expected in Atyrau region tonight and in the morning.

Karaganda and Pavlodar regions are expected to experience fog today.

Rain, snow, drifting snow, ice and wind gusts 15–20 m/s are forecast for Mangistau region.

Snow, drifting snow, fog, wind gusts 15–20 m/s, and snowfall above normal are forecast for December 27 – January 2 for West Kazakhstan.

Zhambyl region is to brace for snow, drifting snow, fog, black ice, and wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s. Heavy precipitation is expected from December 27 to January 2.