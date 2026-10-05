Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva advance to presidential election runoff

The Superior Electoral Court confirmed the relevant status after processing 97.36% of protocols.

Bolsonaro came in first with 47.42% (55,038,846 votes). Lula da Silva received 44.70% (51,886,308 votes).

Since no candidate has surpassed the 50% vote threshold, the winner will be decided in the second round of voting scheduled for October 25.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazil had introduced a special tax regime aimed at encouraging investment in data centers and digital infrastructure. The new regime, known as Redata, was signed into law on September 15, 2026.