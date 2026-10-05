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    Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva advance to presidential election runoff

    07:51, 5 October 2026

    Candidate from the Liberal Party, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, and incumbent President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have officially advanced to the second round of the presidential election, TASS reported.

    Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva advance to presidential election runoff
    Photo credit: belta.by

    The Superior Electoral Court confirmed the relevant status after processing 97.36% of protocols.

    Bolsonaro came in first with 47.42% (55,038,846 votes). Lula da Silva received 44.70% (51,886,308 votes).

    Since no candidate has surpassed the 50% vote threshold, the winner will be decided in the second round of voting scheduled for October 25.

    Earlier, it was reported that Brazil had introduced a special tax regime aimed at encouraging investment in data centers and digital infrastructure. The new regime, known as Redata, was signed into law on September 15, 2026.

     

    Brazil World News Elections Politics South America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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