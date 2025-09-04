Florida to eliminate vaccine mandates, officials announce

According to Dr. Ladapo, the work is going to be carried out by the Florida Department of Health in partnership with the governor. “All of them. All of them,” he clarified, adding that “every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

The surgeon general argued that vaccination should remain a personal decision rather than a government directive. He stressed that individuals and parents must have the right to decide what goes into their own or their children’s bodies.

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Your body, your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. The government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right,” he explained.

Ladapo’s announcement coincided with Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiling the Florida Make America Healthy Again Commission, which will align state health policies with the national initiative backed by Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. DeSantis explained the main goals of the new commission, highlighting informed consent and parental rights in medical decisions.

“Informed consent is the touchstone for everything that goes on in this area of American life. And what flows from that also is the primacy of parents to be able to direct health decisions for their minor children. The reality is each individual parent has different views, different children may have different needs, and we ought to be empowering parents rather than trying to take away the rights of parents. And one of the things I think is very destructive that's happened more recently is this practice of these pediatricians who will not see kids unless they take all of these shots. And it's just, that's not right,” he stated.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that University of Florida (UF) scientists have developed a groundbreaking mRNA vaccine capable of activating the immune system to destroy various types of tumors.