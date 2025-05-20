Floods in south Indian city, scorching heat in north, central and west India

The highest temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius was reported from Suratgarh area in western Rajasthan over the past two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rains up to 10 centimetres were received in many areas in Bengaluru over the past 24 hours, throwing normal life out of gear. Officials of state and city governments were seen struggling to address waterlogging issues.

More rains were expected as the monsoon season is beginning to set in the southern coastal areas.

Meanwhile, excessive heat was felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas, with temperatures ranging between 40-42 degrees Celsius. The temperature was expected to rise even higher in the coming days, said the IMD.

