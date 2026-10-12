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    Flooding damages critical infrastructure in Nepal

    13:06, 12 October 2026

    The Budhi Gandaki River has burst its banks in Nepal’s Gorkha district, damaging bridges, roads and hydropower facilities, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Nepal, flood, disaster
    Photo credit: Screenshot from the video

    According to the United Nations, the flooding occurred on October 11. Initial assessments indicate damage to critical infrastructure, restricting access to affected areas and disrupting residents’ daily lives. Many families have lost their homes, while their livelihoods are also at risk.

    Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, with UN specialists helping survey the affected areas. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has deployed a drone equipped with a laser scanner to create detailed maps of the terrain. Satellite imagery is also expected to help assess conditions in hard-to-reach areas.

    The World Food Program has provided three trucks to deliver food and other essential supplies from government stocks. A further 100 kilograms of high-energy biscuits are being dispatched to those affected.

    The disaster comes just weeks after flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nepalese authorities had ended the search for 5,285 people missing after the August 26 floods, shifting their focus to rebuilding affected areas.

    Nepal Natural disasters Flooding Incidents World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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