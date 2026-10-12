Flooding damages critical infrastructure in Nepal

According to the United Nations, the flooding occurred on October 11. Initial assessments indicate damage to critical infrastructure, restricting access to affected areas and disrupting residents’ daily lives. Many families have lost their homes, while their livelihoods are also at risk.

The Soti Khola bridge has been completely swept away in Gorkha district, Nepal by the devastating Budhi Gandaki River flood today, October 11, 2026. https://t.co/mg2UeJyuDp — Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) October 11, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: NEW FLASH FLOODS DEVASTATE NEPAL — HOMES AND BRIDGES SWEPT AWAY A new wave of devastating flash flooding struck central Nepal on October 11, 2026, after a landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River in the Gorkha district, triggering a powerful surge of water and mud that tore through riverside communities. 🌊 Massive destruction: Floodwaters swept away homes, destroyed bridges, and damaged infrastructure, including a hydropower construction site. Dramatic footage circulating online shows raging, muddy water rushing through settlements and carrying buildings and debris downstream. 🚨 People missing and rescue operations underway: At least five people—two women and three men—were reported missing. Rescue teams from the Nepalese Army and police were deployed, using helicopters and ground crews to evacuate residents. Authorities reported that dozens of people had been rescued, with reports of at least 49 rescued in initial updates. ⚠️ Urgent evacuation warnings: Officials urged residents living along the Budhi Gandaki River and downstream communities to move to higher ground. Flood alerts were issued for several districts as authorities monitored rising water levels and the threat of further flooding. 💔 Another disaster for Nepal: The latest flooding comes as the country continues recovering from catastrophic flooding in August that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands missing. The new disaster has raised fresh fears for vulnerable communities already struggling to recover. Authorities continue rescue and evacuation efforts. The number of people affected and the full extent of the damage are still being assessed. As of the latest reports, no deaths had been confirmed in this new flooding event. #NepalFloods #BreakingNews #FlashFlood #NaturalDisaster #MightyNews — Mighty News (@Mighty__News) October 11, 2026

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, with UN specialists helping survey the affected areas. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has deployed a drone equipped with a laser scanner to create detailed maps of the terrain. Satellite imagery is also expected to help assess conditions in hard-to-reach areas.

🌊🇳🇵 Flash flood hit Budhi Gandaki (Gorkha, Nepal) early 11 Oct 2026 after landslide dam breach. ~35 houses, 6 bridges washed away; hydropower damaged; 5–10 missing; dozens rescued. [Via Nirmal Prasai @NirmalPrasai5] https://t.co/djv8KlMehY — quaerite𝕏 (@quaeriteX) October 11, 2026

The World Food Program has provided three trucks to deliver food and other essential supplies from government stocks. A further 100 kilograms of high-energy biscuits are being dispatched to those affected.

The disaster comes just weeks after flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

@NirmalPrasai5 Nepal, October 11, 2026 https://t.co/KHo0z8C9KP — quaerite𝕏 (@quaeriteX) October 11, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nepalese authorities had ended the search for 5,285 people missing after the August 26 floods, shifting their focus to rebuilding affected areas.