Flood death toll in India's Assam climbs to 82

State authorities said relief operations remain underway, with temporary shelters and aid distribution centers continuing to assist residents as conditions gradually improve.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a comprehensive assessment of the damage would be carried out. He added that the state government would also hold talks with insurance companies to help reduce the financial losses suffered by affected communities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 25 people had been killed as floods and landslides struck across northern and northeastern India.