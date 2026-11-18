The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army issued a follow-up statement regarding the crash of a Black Hawk military helicopter, confirming that the incident resulted in injuries to five armed forces personnel.

According to the statement, the injured were taken to Queen Alia Military Hospital. One serviceman was seriously injured.

The General Command is closely monitoring their condition and said it remains committed to providing full medical care.

The military urged citizens to refrain from spreading rumors and rely only on official sources for accurate information.

As previously reported, four military personnel were killed in an S-70 helicopter crash in eastern Türkiye.