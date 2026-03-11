Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in flooding risk zone

According to Turssynbayev, five regions are under the risk.

“North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy and Abay – these are the five regions [Ed. note – under the risk]. We are monitoring the situation daily. From March 1, the 24-hour field office based on the command center operates. Accordingly, all preventive measures with akimats (city administration) have been taken. Corresponding engineering works have been carried out. There is no risk to residential communities and the situation is under control. Our emergency response crews and equipment are in a standby mode,” Kegen Tursynbayev stated at the March 11 press briefing at the Senate.

He added that this year executive bodies are prepared for flood season.

“Everything depends on snowpack and freezing. We have defined those risk zones and all necessary measures to prevent flooding in residential areas will be taken,” the Deputy Minister noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that six districts in Abay region are at high risk of flooding.