Five million prompters: Uzbekistan kicks off huge AI training project

Before the event began, the President was introduced to presentations on projects and startups in artificial intelligence developed by the country’s youth.

In a conversation with the talented young specialists, the President emphasized the strategic importance of the information technology sphere and its decisive role in the sustainable development and competitiveness of the state. It was underscored that the innovations presented across various spheres vividly reflect the formation of a modern digital ecosystem and the practical results of the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized the importance of new mechanisms to support startups and technological initiatives, the broad integration of innovations into the national economy, and the promotion of successful projects to the international market.

Speaking at the forum’s opening, the President warmly welcomed all participants. He stressed that in the 21st century, information technologies and digitalization processes have become the key indicators of a country’s progress.

Artificial intelligence today is no longer a narrowly specialized tool. It is a fundamental factor deeply permeating all sectors of the economy, government administration, and everyday life.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that great scientists of the First and Second Renaissances, such as Muhammad al-Khwarizmi, Abu Rayhan Beruni, and Mirzo Ulugbek, made significant contributions to the development of algorithms, mathematics, and logic, laying the foundations of modern artificial intelligence”, noted the President.

The Head of State especially emphasized that, as followers of this invaluable heritage, we must remain open to the most advanced and modern technologies and transform them into a powerful foundation for further development.

The first step toward transforming artificial intelligence was the adoption of a National Strategy aligned with international best practices.

As a result, the digital economy’s share in the country’s gross domestic product has doubled. Nearly $2 billion in direct investment has been attracted in the field of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

In the past few years, the export volume of IT services has increased 4.5 times, approaching $1 billion – a convincing testament to the effectiveness of reforms.

Recently, an International Center for Digital Technologies has been established, operating under a special regime based on English law.

The number of higher education institutions offering IT education has nearly tripled, reaching 145, with a total student count of 80,000.

The “One Million Programmers” program, launched in 2019 in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, has expanded its scope: more than 2 million young people have been trained. Through the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation, about 100 of our talented young people are studying at the world’s leading universities.

“We believe that tomorrow upon returning back to the Motherland, they will become a leading force in introducing the latest achievements in artificial intelligence into education, the economy, and public administration”, stated the President.

In addition, programs are being implemented to integrate artificial intelligence into the education system, retrain teachers, and increase digital literacy in schools and universities.

Artificial intelligence technologies are already significantly improving the effectiveness of sectors, primarily – the quality of healthcare.

Thanks to the implementation of digital diagnostic systems, over 50,000 patients have received accurate diagnoses with the help of AI algorithms, which has significantly reduced the workload for doctors and reduced the time taken to provide medical care by 5-7 times.

As part of the nationwide “Health Marathon” held in Karakalpakstan, approximately 4 thousand women aged 45-65 received mammogram tests. 70 percent of the initial examination images were analyzed using an artificial intelligence platform developed by local specialists, and 98 percent of them were confirmed by doctors. Diagnosis time was reduced from several days to 2 hours.

The IT startup innovation ecosystem is also actively developing: their number in the past years has increased by 10 times, a total of $300 million of investments has been attracted.

The President of the country called the international organizations and leading world companies, participating in the forum, for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of artificial intelligence in Uzbekistan.

Foreign experts predict that over the next five years, artificial intelligence technologies will generate at least $10 billion of added value in Uzbekistan’s economy.

The existing conditions and potential allow to achieve these high targets.

The goal is to increase IT services exports to $5 billion by 2030 and to create high-paying jobs for millions of young people.

To implement an artificial intelligence ecosystem, next year a major supercomputer cluster will be launched in partnership with the American company NVIDIA.

“Our strategic goal is to transform Uzbekistan not only into a consumer of modern technologies, but also into a country that creates and exports them, a state capable of competing globally”, noted the President. “To promote our domestic developments on the world level, we will open a National Transfer Office in Silicon Valley (USA), ensuring direct contacts of our youth and startup founders with large companies, investors, and accelerators”.

From now on the country’s youth will not only be trained on AI skills in schools, but also in the framework of the “Kelajak” centers system across all regions.

Annual competition of the best AI startup ideas among schools will be held annually.

In each of the 14 regions of the country, the winning school will be equipped with a state-of-the-art AI laboratory and cooperation with leading companies to commercialize ideas will be established.

To identify and further support youth, the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Competition will be organized.

Every year, 100 of the most talented specialists from remote districts to the national level will be selected. They will take internships at leading technology companies in the USA, the UAE, and Europe. In the second phase, this practice will also be implemented in universities.

$100 million will be allocated for these purposes.

“Today, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, we are launching the ‘5 Million AI Leaders’ project as a logical continuation of the ‘One Million Programmers’ project. This is not just a simple program, but new horizons for our youth”, stated the President.

As part of the project it’s planned to train 4,75 million schoolchildren and students, 150 thousand teachers, and 100 thousand government employees by 2030. Artificial intelligence will be integrated into school, vocational, and higher education systems.

“I am confident that the ‘5 Million AI Leaders’ program will become a future economic driver and give a strong momentum for the accelerated development of our country”, noted the President.

Our talented youth – the true pride and glory of the New Uzbekistan. Recently, Javokhir Sindarov won the World Chess Cup in India, once again providing a vivid testimony to this.

According to the Decree of the President, Javokhir Sindarov was presented an honorary title of “Honored Athlete of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

During the forum, the Head of State solemnly presented the young chess master with this distinguished title.

The President proposed to declare November as Youth Artificial Intelligence Month and hold the Silk Road Artificial Intelligence Forum in its framework.

Following the ceremony, the President symbolically pressed a button to launch the “Five Million Uzbek AI Promoters” project in Uzbekistan.

