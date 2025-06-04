Five children killed in house fire in West Kazakhstan region

The fire was localized at 03:25 pm and extinguished at 03:56 pm.

According to the local emergencies department, the firefighting brigade arrived at the scene five minutes after the call was received. Upon arrival, they saw that the fire spread on an area of 30 square meters with personal belongings and furniture already burning.

The rescuers found five children aged 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in an unconscious condition. All of them were rushed to hospital with the symptoms of poisoning, but despite doctors' efforts, they died without regaining consciousness.

The officials of the emergencies department, a research fire testing laboratory, an investigation department and a psychologist from the emergencies department arrived at the tragedy site as well.

An investigation is underway.