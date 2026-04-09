Fitch Ratings affirms ‘BB’ long-term ratings of Bank RBK JSC with a stable outlook

As reported in the rating agency’s press release, assigned ratings are motivated by the Bank’s adequate levels of capitalization, liquidity, asset quality, as well as high profitability.

As per the report of the rating agency, RBK’s assets are well balanced between net loans (end-2025: 54%) and non-loan assets, primarily comprising highly liquid items.

Fitch Ratings stressed in its analysis the fact Bank RBK is expanding into the retail segment to diversify its revenue base.

The agency noted that Bank RBK’s level of non-performing loans is moderate, below the banking sector average, and that the bank has a high level of provision coverage for non-performing loans. Fitch expects asset quality to improve moderately in 2026.

As reported in the press release regarding the Bank’s strong profitability, “Over the past two years, RBK’s pre-impairment operating profit has improved to a high 9.1% of average loans in 2025 (2023: 6.9%), supported by wider margins, sizeable recurring FX gains, and strong cost control».

“The ‘BB’ rating with a stable outlook assigned by Fitch Ratings confirms the resilience of Bank RBK’s business model and the effectiveness of our growth strategy. We are consistently strengthening our position in key segments while maintaining a focus on asset quality, prudent risk management, and diversification of revenue sources. In 2026, we plan to continue developing corporate and secured retail lending, with a particular emphasis on sustainability and long-term value for clients and partners,” noted Natalya Akentyeva, Chairperson of the Management Board of Bank RBK, in response to Fitch Ratings’ decision.

As the head of Bank RBK emphasized, Fitch Ratings has become the second international rating agency to assign a credit rating to the bank, which further enhances transparency and confidence in the Bank.

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The Bank is present in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Shymkent, Balkhash, Zhezkazgan, Satpaev, Semey, Ekibastuz, Aksai, and Uralsk.

As of January 1, 2026, among commercial banks, Bank RBK ranked 6th by loan portfolio size, 7th by capital, and 8th by assets.

As of January 1, 2026, Bank RBK JSC’s assets totaled 2,727 billion tenge, with annual growth of 11%, and its loan portfolio stood at 1,565 billion tenge, with 41% growth since the beginning of 2025.

The bank’s net profit for 2025 amounted to 64.2 billion tenge (an increase of 13.6%) compared to 56.5 billion tenge recorded in the same period a year earlier.

*License No. 1.2.100/245/41, issued by The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Development of Financial Market on April 5, 2021.