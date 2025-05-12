First waste-to-energy plant in Central Asia to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The head of state was informed that the implementation of this project will solve the problem of waste processing and ensure additional electricity generation.

According to the Bishkek Mayor’s Office, the enterprise has no analogues in the entire Central Asian region. The plant will process a thousand tons of waste per day, and its capacity will be 30 MW•h of electricity. In the future, it is planned to increase the processed volume to 3 thousand tons per day.

President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the need for strict adherence to construction deadlines, the quality of work performed and environmental safety requirements, noting that the implementation of this project will be an important step towards sustainable development of the capital and improving the environmental situation in the city.

