First triplets born this year in Kyzylorda region

The babies were named Khadia, Daria, and Zhaniya.

They were born weighing 1210 grams, 1470 grams and 980 grams.

The newborns spent two months under constant medical supervision in the Maternity and Childhood Center.

Thanks to modern neonatal care and the expertise of doctors, the babies’ condition stabilized and their weights increased significantly. Khadia weighs now 2390 grams, Daria 3390 grams, and Zhaniya weighs 2060 grams.

The family lives in Basaryk village, Syrdarya district, and already has two children.