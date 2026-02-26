EN
    First S.Korean director named jury president at Cannes Film Festival

    14:21, 26 February 2026

    Director Park Chan-wook has been named jury president at the Cannes Film Festival, foreign media reported Thursday, making him the first Korean director to assume the role, Yonhap reports. 

    Director Park Chan-wook named jury president at Cannes Film Festival
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The South Korean auteur will preside over the competition jury at the 79th edition, set to run from May 12-23 in the French resort city.

    Park first made his mark at Cannes in 2004, when "Oldboy" earned him the Grand Prix. He went on to win the Jury Prize for "Thirst" in 2009 and received the Best Director award for "Decision to Leave" in 2022.

    To note, BLACKPINK's Lisa lands major role in new Netflix original film.

