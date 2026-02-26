First S.Korean director named jury president at Cannes Film Festival

The South Korean auteur will preside over the competition jury at the 79th edition, set to run from May 12-23 in the French resort city.

Park first made his mark at Cannes in 2004, when "Oldboy" earned him the Grand Prix. He went on to win the Jury Prize for "Thirst" in 2009 and received the Best Director award for "Decision to Leave" in 2022.

