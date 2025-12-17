First session of Kyrgyzstan’s new parliament held, deputies take oath

President Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, and members of the government attended the opening session. In accordance with the rules of the Jogorku Kenesh, the session of the new parliament is chaired by the oldest deputy, Gulai Mashrapova.

In his address, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, stated that the CEC recognized the elections as valid in 30 multi-member constituencies. As a result of the vote, 87 candidates were elected in 29 constituencies, while the results in constituency No. 13 were declared invalid.

The head of the CEC presented the deputies with official certificates and badges, after which 87 members of the Jogorku Kenesh took the oath of office.

Recall that on November 30, 2025, early parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan.