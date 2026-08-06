First passenger flies aboard autonomous aircraft in Astana

Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev became the first passenger to fly aboard the aircraft.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The EH216-S is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to carry two passengers. It has a maximum speed of 130 km/h and a flight range of up to 35 kilometers.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the first phase of the project will focus on demonstration and tourist flights lasting between five and 30 minutes, showcasing the country’s natural, cultural, and historical landmarks.

In the future, the autonomous aircraft could become part of the urban transportation network.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

In addition to passenger transport, autonomous aerial systems are expected to be used for emergency medical services, medicine delivery, firefighting, and logistics.

The project also includes plans to localize the production of passenger unmanned aerial vehicles in Kazakhstan through an international partnership.

Officials say the initiative will help develop high-tech engineering, create new jobs and expand industrial cooperation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The ministry added that legislative amendments regulating the operation of eVTOL aircraft, vertiports and unmanned air traffic management systems have already been adopted, laying the legal foundation for the safe integration of urban air mobility into the national transport system.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana hosted its first-ever demonstration flight of an electric air taxi.