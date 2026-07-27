First Kazakh cosmonaut receives presidential congratulations on 80th birthday

"You are deeply respected by our people as a renowned cosmonaut, an outstanding public figure, and a true patriot. Your life's journey has been distinguished by many remarkable achievements. Your years of service as a test pilot for military aircraft are a true example of courage and fearlessness. You made history as the first Kazakh to conquer space. Your contribution to enhancing our country's standing on the world stage, strengthening international cooperation, and developing the national aerospace and defense industries is invaluable. As a member of the Majilis of Parliament, you applied your deep knowledge and life experience to improve our national legislation. May your tireless work continue to earn you well-deserved recognition and the respect of the people. I wish you splendid health, long life, as well as peace and prosperity to your family," the President's congratulatory letter read.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister noted that on July 1, Kazakhstan's new Constitution came into force, enshrining the vision of building a Just State and mapping out the country's development path.

"You have consistently supported the President's course and made a significant contribution to shaping the new quality of the nation, as defined by the new Constitution. Your special place as a devoted son of the people and true hero is especially important in fostering such values in young people as patriotism, justice, respect for law and order, courage, and diligence," Olzhas Bektenov said.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the aerospace industry, the Armed Forces, and the Council of Generals, as well as Kazakhstani and international cosmonauts, test pilots, engineers, and designers.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Photo source: primeminsiter.kz

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the space industry's significant contribution to Kazakhstan's technological development. The country operates national satellite communication and Earth remote sensing systems, is improving data processing for agriculture, ecology, and other sectors, and is expanding data processing capabilities and internet access in remote areas. He also noted the successful test launch of the Sunkar carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, which opened a new chapter in the development of the domestic space industry.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The first Kazakhstani cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union, Halyq Qaharmany (People's Hero of Kazakhstan), outstanding statesman and public figure, Major General of Aviation Toktar Aubakirov, turns 80 today, July 27.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

As reported earlier, Soyuz MS-28 crew landed in Kazakhstan.