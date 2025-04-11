First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan

The event was also attended by Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Azamat Zhamangulov, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Zhunushaliev, representatives of IT companies, the business community and residents of the new technopark.

In his speech, President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the opening IT hub is not just an office center, but a space for the development of advanced technologies and innovations.

"Today we are launching the IT hub, which will become an important foundation for the further development of our country. Once upon a time, there was a factory on this site that made a significant contribution to the economy of the republic. Years have passed, times have changed, and now, thanks to the initiative of entrepreneurs and the support of the state, a modern platform for IT business is opening here. Let the new IT hub become a symbol of progress and prosperity for all of us. I congratulate you on this significant event," the head of state emphasized.

The first stage of the launch of the IT hub was implemented back in 2023. Currently, the technology park provides over 3 thousand jobs. There are 250 resident companies operating here, 115 separate offices and 344 open space workspaces are provided. The opening of the IT hub opens up new prospects for the development of the digital economy of Kyrgyzstan and creates favorable conditions for the growth of innovative projects and startups.

